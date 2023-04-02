There are no violations on Ghana's maritime boundary - GBC and Ghana Navy

General News of Sunday, 2 April 2023

The Ghana Boundary Commission (GBC) and Ghana Navy have conducted a joint inspection on the country’s maritime boundary with Cote D’Ivoire.



The joint inspection showed that are no violations on Ghana’s Western maritime boundary.



The boundary dispute between Ghana and Ivory Coast was amicably settled after both parties reached a consensus on the plotting of the coordinates in 2018 through an International Tribunal for Law of the Sea (ITLOS) ruling in 2017.



The inspection involved the use of surveillance drones and navy ships around Ghana’s western maritime boundary.



During a media interaction, the National Coordinator of the Ghana Boundary Commission, Major General Emmanuel Kotia stated that this is the first time the commission is conducting an inspection since the ITLOS ruling in 2017.



“The Ghana Boundary Commission has a mandate to safeguard both land and maritime boundaries as a result we have decided for the first time since the 2017 ITLOS ruling to do this inspection. The first phase involved the inspection of the maritime boundary at sea.,” he said.



He also added that “We have been in touch with our counterparts, the National Boundary Commission of Cote D’ Ivoire and we have collaborated with them. The Ghana Navy has also been in touch with the Ivorian Navy so far as this exercise is concerned. I want to say that the exercise has been successful. We have not had any issues.”







