There are no more uncompleted District Assembly projects in Ajumako Enyan Essiam – DCE

Regional News of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District Assembly, Hon. Rev. Emmanuel Ransford Kwesi Nyarko, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 commissioned and handed over six projects in the District to Nananom and the people of six different communities within the District.



The projects include: five 3-unit classroom blocks with ancillary facilities and a 3-bedroom bungalow for the District Magistrate.



The projects, which are scattered around various parts of the District include fully furnished

1. 1 No. 3 Unit Classroom Block with Ancillary Facilities at Ajumako Kokoben

2. 1 No. 3 Unit Classroom Block with Ancillary Facilities at Breman Bekoso

3. 1 No. 3 Unit Classroom Block with Ancillary Facilities at Ajumako Kromain

4. 1 No. 3 Unit Classroom Block at Ajumako Entumbil,

5. 1 No. 3 Unit Classroom Block at Ampia Ajumako and

6. District Magistrate Bungalow at Ajumako – Eduyaw.



Handing over these projects in the various communities in the company of the District Coordinating Director; Mr. Gustave Atu and Sabina Aba Wilson (Mrs); the District Director of Education, Hon. Ransford Kwesi Nyarko charged head teachers and teachers of the beneficiary schools and communities to inculcate the culture of regular maintenance of these new facilities and existing ones to help put them in good shape to serve its purposes and also lessen the need and pressure on government to build new facilities at great cost.



Chiefs, teachers and the people of the beneficiary communities expressed joy and gratitude to the assembly and government for prioritizing the development of educational infrastructure among others in their communities.



Speaking in an interview with Ghone News Yaw Boagyan, the District Chief Executive said, there are no more uncompleted projects in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District initiated by the District Assembly.



According to him, all the uncompleted Projects the District Assembly is undertaking has been commissioned and handed over to the people.



He advised the Beneficial Communities to made good use of the projects and adopt the Culture of Maintenance.



According to the District Chief Executive, there will be massive developmental projects in the coming years.



He charged the good people in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District to calm down for every projects the District Assembly has touched will be completed soon.



According to him, most of the deplorable roads in the District are being worked on and constructors are currently busy working on it.



He assured that all the roads which are under construction will be completed soon.