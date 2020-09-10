General News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

There are no good towns without Zongos – Baba Jamal

Former Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Ahmed Mohammed Baba Jamal

Former Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Ahmed Mohammed Baba Jamal, has posited that towns without Zongos can never be classified as good towns as Zongos form an integral part of settlements.



Baba Jamal was noting the importance of Zongos in our country during an interview with Happy FM’s Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the Epa Hoa Daben show, where the two had a conversation on National Democratic Congress’ manifesto promises for Zongo communities.



“There is no town in Ghana called a town without a Zongo. If it is a good town, then there is a Zongo. Every good town has a Zongo and that is why we have Zongos across the country. It is a fact and I have done my research and know it”, he said.



He added that many people have the perception that Zongos are only made up of muslim communities.



However, that is not the case. He backed his point by stating that from a research that was conducted in one zongo community, twenty-five percent of the community was from other religions other than the muslim religion.



He furthered that the NDC, seeing the importance of Zongos in Ghana, consulted with these communities through the bottom-up approach and have subsequently been able to capture the problems facing the Zongo communities and the solution to solve them in their manifesto.



On September 7, 2020, the NDC launched its manifesto dubbed ‘The People’s Manifesto’, touting it as a manifesto that involved Ghanaians when it was compiled.



Among the many promises in the manifesto are promises geared towards improving the lives of people living in the Zongos.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.