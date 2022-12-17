There are no factions in the NDC - Ashie Moore

Politics of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, has disputed claims that there are factions within the party.



According to the Regional Chairman, the NDC is running a human institution and as such, misunderstandings are inevitable but that in no way translates to the existence of any factions within the party.



“Our theme for this gracious occasion is rallying for victory in 2024, so it is important today, this is what we call congress. Congress means that we bring our delegates, our teaming supporters, our branch executives, our world executives, our constituencies executives, we bring them on board, we bring them together and this is what we are going to do, for them to decide. They are the kingmakers, so it’s very important in my tradition if you invite a kingmaker to a function that means that it is a very important function. So today, our kingmakers are coming to decide on the men and women who will lead us into 2024 election. Anybody who will tell you that we’ve factions within the NDC, I beg to differ,” he said.



In an interview with GhanaWeb TV, Ashie Moore also urged that Ghanaians should have a change of mind concerning the NDC party.



There are no disputes in the NDC - Ashie Moore



The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, has disputed claims that the NDC party are having factions with some of their leaders.



According to the Regional Chairman, the NDC is running a human institution and one way or the other they may experience misunderstanding among themselves but not factions.



“Our theme for this gracious occasion is rallying for victory in 2024, so it is important today, this is what we call congress, congress means that we bring our delegates, our teaming supporters, our branch executives, our world executives, our constituencies executives, we bring them on board, we bring them together and this is what we are going to do, for them to decide, they are the kingmakers, so it’s very important in my tradition if you invite a kingmaker to a function that means that it is a very important function, so today our kingmakers are coming to decide on the men and women who will lead us into 2024 election. Anybody who will tell you that we’ve factions within the NDC, I beg to differ,” he said.



In an interview with GhanaWeb TV, Ashie Moore argued that Ghanaians should have a change of mindset concerning the NDC party.



Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) goes to the polls today Saturday, December 17, 2022, to elect national executives.



About 9,000 delegates are expected to exercise their franchise in the election.



The keenly contested national chairmanship position is between the incumbent chair, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo; the incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; a former Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Nii Armah Ashiety; and Samuel Yaw Adusei.



The keenly contested national chairmanship position will be between the incumbent chair, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo; the incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; a former Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Nii Armah Ashiety; and Samuel Yaw Adusei.















AM/WA