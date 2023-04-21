'There are no factions in Madina, I’m solidly behind your Sosu' - Mahama to Delegates

Politics of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

There are no factions in Madina, I’m solidly behind your MP”-Mahama to Delegates

By

Isaac Nuamah

-

April 20, 2023

Former President Mahama is currently in the Greater Accra region to complete his nationwide tour ahead of his party’s presidential primaries next month.



On Wednesday, Mr Mahama visited areas like Shai Osudoku, Adenta, and Madina



The Former President, in his address at Madina, called for unity to enable the party win the majority of seats in Parliament, as the indications are clear that the NDC will win the 2024 election.



The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu, is going unopposed after his contender was disqualified during vetting.



Based on this, there are speculations that there is a division at Madina. This, according to the Constituency executives, is a move by the NPP to create confusion in the party.



Addressing the Delegates, Mr. Mahama said, “There is no faction in Madina “



In your constituency, there will be only one box because, Hon. Sosu is going unopposed and I know that in Madina here, anytime we are united and we speak with one voice, we win the seat. So, now that we know Sosu is the one going, let us drop all factions. There are no factions in Madina. Madina is all solidly our parliamentary Candidate, behind Hon. Sosu. We are all behind him. So, let’s all work together so that we retain the Madina seat,” Mr. Mahama said.



Mr. Mahama also took the opportunity to clarify his “do or die” comment,



"2024 is going to be a critical election and that is why I say it is a do-or-die election. It means something that is very critical to you. So, if let’s say two teams are going to play a match and they are both at the top of the table separated by only two points, anybody who wins that match will go through, that match becomes a do-or-die affair.



"It doesn’t mean that you are to take cutlasses to the field to butcher each other. So, those of them twisting the do or die and asking police to come after me should go back to their English teachers”.



The MP for Madina, Francis Xavier-Sosu, said, Mahama is the only one to deliver Ghana from the current economic mess.



"I was in a bank and the manager engaged me and said, Hon., why are you still bringing Mahama? My answer was very simple, amongst all those who have put themselves up to stand for president in Ghana; whether in the NDC, PNC, CPP, NPP.



"At this stage in our history as a people, where our economy is in tatters, where things have been destroyed in this country, who amongst all these people has the integrity, the ability, charisma and experience to turn around our economy.



“Come 2024, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama stands tall. he has no contest,” the MP said.