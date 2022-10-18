Theophilus Ankama supports Mahama in Tema NDC

Regional News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

A heavyweight within the Tema East Constituency branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Theophilus Ankama Densu Tetteh, has thrown his weight behind the incumbent Chairman of the Constituency, Alhaji Mahama Bulisa in the NDC’s upcoming Constituency executives election.



Alhaji Mahama Bulisa, who is widely known to be a darling boy of former President John Mahama was assured the support in a meeting that was held by branch executives of the party over the weekend at the NAFAG Hall in Tema.



“NDC winning the upcoming election is a national duty that we must fulfil and to do so, we need to put our best men and women in office to ensure that the victory is not only certain, but incontrovertible.



“Among all the persons who have put themselves up for the opposition, there is none who is more qualified, experienced and has demonstrated aptitude for the task like the incumbent and so I unflinchingly offer my support,” Mr. Ankama Tetteh said.



The pledge means that all of his supporters also will support the re-election bid of Alhaji Mahama Bulisa because the man is a cult figure in Tema with a large following of party delegates and supporters.



What this also means is that all other persons in the race for the Tema East NDC Chairmanship have an uphill to surmount.



It would be recalled that Theophilus Ankama Densu Tetteh, a former Branch Secretary of NDC in Tema East, was quite a deciding influence in the NDC’s 2020 parliamentary success in the Constituency.



In the lead-up to that election, the party’s executives, led by Greater Accra regional Chairman, Joseph Kobina Ade Coker, had to beg him and his supporters to stop a project to go independent before the party’s candidate, Isaac Ashai Odamtten, could, after so many years of the NDC losing the seat, win against the NPP’s Titus Glover.



Ade Coker has since come under the anger of the party’s branch executives who have called for his dismissal after he disqualified Theophilus Ankama Tetteh from contesting for the Tema East Constituency Chairmanship.



In the ensuing confusion, many feared that Ankama Tetteh would probably start a project to contest as an independent parliamentary candidate like he had done in the lead-up to the 2016 elections, however, he has not, rather pledging his support for the incumbent Tema East Chairman.



Also, many people in attendance criticized former MCE for Tema, Kempes Ofosuware, who is in the race for the Tema East NDC Chairmanship.



Among them was Edgar Nii Adjetey Badu, alias, Daddy Branch Chairman at Site 19 and a former loyalist of Kempes.



According to him, Kempes has no noble intentions towards the NDC and should therefore not be allowed anywhere close to the party’s Chairmanship in the Constituency.



He revealed that in 2020, when he was on campaign rounds with Kempes, the former MCE told them to vote skirt and blouse; thus vote for John Mahama but vote against the NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate, Isaac Ashai Odamtten.



Mr. Adjetey Badu’s words were echoed by Richster Nii Amarh Amarhfio, who also said Kempes was up to no good in the party.



Meanwhile, in addition to Amarh Evans, who is likely to beat the incumbent organizer, the meeting at the NAFAG Hall was heavily attended by many party thoroughbreds, including engineer David Afeke, a Constituency Vice Chairman aspirant, Abraham Adjei, Assembly Member for Harbour Electoral Area, Joycelyn Quansah, Constituency Women’s Organizer and David Agyemang, Constituency Youth Organizer aspirant.



A financial management consultant, Daniel Joe Buaben who enjoys massive support in the Constituency and the only credible Akan is expected to win the post of Constituency treasurer because of his rich experience.



Political watchers believe that the Constituency Chair contest would be a ‘photo-finish’ between Mr. Noah Apedo, a former Parliamentary aspirant who is also a businessman as well as a farmer and the incumbent Chairman, Alhaji Mahama Bulisa.