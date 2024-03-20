Theft of bolts and nuts from ECG towers plunges Ejisu, 14 other areas into 'dumsor'

Regional News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

More than 15 communities in and around Ejisu, in the Ashanti region, are currently experiencing a widespread blackout.



This is due to the collapse of at least eight electricity pylons, which occurred because of stolen bolts and nuts that were crucial for their stability.



The affected areas include Bekwai, Ahwiankwanta, Kumawu, Antoakrom, Manso Nkwanta, Jacobu Samfo-Aduam, Ejisu, Onwe, Besease, Asotwe, Abankro, Baworo, and other nearby communities.



These areas heavily rely on power transmission from Anwomaso BSP to Akyawkrom Substation near Ejisu, which worsens the impact of the vandalism.



The damage caused by the theft has inconvenienced both residents and businesses. The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is currently working diligently to fix the situation.



However, the timeline for power restoration is uncertain until a comprehensive assessment of the damage caused by the fallen towers is completed.



As residents and businesses struggle with the consequences of the blackout, investigations have begun to apprehend the culprits responsible for the theft.



The communities are eagerly awaiting the restoration of power, highlighting the urgent need for swift action to address this issue.