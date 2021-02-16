General News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

#TheUrsulaEffect tops social trends as Ghanaians extol the brilliance of Ursula Owusu

Communication Minister-designate, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Ghanaians on social media have expressed various views on the Communication Minister-designate, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful assertion that the government of Ghana should start taxing telcos for mobile money transactions.



According to the Abelkuma West MP, telcos do not pay any tax on charges made on mobile money transactions hence the intention of ensuring that government rakes huge tax-profit from it.



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful told the Appointment Committee on Monday that, “the transaction fees generated by operators from this huge traffic and volumes on mobile money platforms ought to be taxed.



“I am not saying that individuals who send and receive mobile money should be taxed however the fees they pay to all network operators for the service is revenue that they earn and the State has to be interested in that and has to tax them for it.”



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful also revealed that telcos have also resorted to making customers buy airtime credits via mobile money to evade taxes on scratch cards hence when given the nod she will ensure that mobile network operators pay revenue in that effect.



The Communication Minister-designate also trended on social media after she revealed that she helped Ghana rake about US1million in the Kelni GVG deal.



She further indicated that “If I have to do it all over again, I would. Earlier I started talking about all the benefits that this country has got from the Kelni GvG deal and I didn’t even go through half of it. In addition to the monthly savings that this platform provides, the broad management components have, from the inception date, raked in tax savings of GHS¢65.7 million.”



Ursula continued: “Over the life of the contract, the common platform is expected to deliver tax savings of approximately GH¢800 million.”



While many have waxed lyrically over her confidence in answering questions, some tweets also admired the personality of the Abelkuma West MP in apologizing for her untoward attitude to her colleagues in the opposition NDC.



