The world needs prayer; the enemy is setting the stage for a third World War - Archbishop Duncan-Williams

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the charismatic Action Chapel, has issued a warning, stating that the world is in need of prayer due to a perceived plot by unspecified adversaries to orchestrate a third world war.



During his address at the iPLUS40 2023 event, Archbishop Duncan-Williams emphasized the importance of prayer in these turbulent times, expressing concerns that if Christians do not pray and remain vigilant, they may face unexpected challenges.



He stated, "The world needs prayer; this world is in trouble. If you're a student of prophecy and you look at the situation with Russia, China, Ukraine, and America, the enemy is setting a stage for a third World War. We might not see it now, but in a few years, you will witness what I am telling you right now. The only thing that can have an impact or delay it is intercession."



Archbishop Duncan-Williams further cautioned that if proactive prayer and intercession are not prioritized, unforeseen events could transpire, and situations that should not occur might unfold unexpectedly.



“And if we don't lead prayer now, and we take this for granted, situations can overtake us. There might be some surprise attacks, things that are not supposed to happen will happen when it is not supposed to happen now,” he added.



