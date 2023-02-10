The wisest thing for NPP to do is to elect Dr. Bawumia as flagbearer - Kwamena Duncan

Politics of Friday, 10 February 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Minister for Central Region, Kwamena Duncan has endorsed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to be flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.



The date for NPP's presidential and parliamentary primaries has not been decided, however it is expected to come off this year as the party gears up for the 2024 general elections.







Various candidates in the persons of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, former Minister of Agriculture Dr. Afriyie Akoto among others are vying for the flagbearer position.



To Kwamena Duncan, the wisest thing for the party to do is to choose Dr. Bawumia who he strongly believes will bring victory to the party, come 2024.



Mr. Kwamena Duncan cautioned the party delegates not to make a mistake of electing any other candidate to lead the NPP.



"He is the President Ghana must have . . . It is the wisest thing this party must do [the wisest thing] that the image, the name and the future of this party will be best decided by making the Vice President bear our flag and lead us into victory in December 2024. It is the wisest thing!", he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.



