The village where women in labour are carried on wooden doors for delivery

Regional News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Many Ghanaians would be wondering as to whether in this 21st century of the world, women in labour would be carried on old wooden doors to health facilities for delivery.



Truly, the terrible situation is happening in Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region.



In this district women in labour at a community called Motokurodua and its environs are mostly carried on old wooden doors to a CHPS compound for delivery.



Most recently men and a “good Samaritan” Midwife, called Rosemary Delai Gavor carried a woman in labour on an old wooden door from a nearby village to the Motokurodua CHPS Compound for delivery.



Some residents of the village in an interview with NewstimesGh.com declared that many women in labour for time immemorial, have been carried on old wooden doors to Motokurodua CHPS compound for delivery and a couple of them have died on arrival.



According to the resident awful situation has been persisting for a while and also due to the lack of roads that links nearby communities.



"There are no roads that link our villages to Motokurodua, so we normally carry our wives on the wooden doors to Motokurodua CHPS Compound for delivery. This is when we realized that our women in labour couldn't deliver at home," men in the villages stated.



Madam Rosemary Delai Gavor who is the midwife of Motokurodua CHPS Compound in the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region said she takes charge of the delivery cases in the CHPS Compound and often times has to attend to other duties in nearby villages outside the health facility.



She said the Motokurodua CHPS compound has no electricity and has to finance the installation of solar power herself due to her dedication and love for her work.



Ms Gavor adds the health facility lacks potable water and has no accommodation for staff. She has however pleaded with the government of Ghana for assistance.











