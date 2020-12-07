General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The victory of the NDC is coming again – Afriyie Ankrah

play videoDirector of Elections for the National Democratic Congress, Elvis Afriyie Ankra

The Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has assured its members that their four years in opposition will soon end.



Speaking at their Emergency Press Briefing on Monday, December 7, 2020, to address the "unfortunate" happenings in some polling stations that have recorded violence and abnormalities in voting, Mr. Afriyie Ankrah advised its polling agents to observe the process with eagle eyes to prevent the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) from rigging the elections.



“The victory of the NDC is coming again, the signs are clear. We call on Ghanaians who haven’t voted yet to go out and vote. Cast your vote now for number 2 and stay at the station after voting to observe the process,” said the Director of Elections of the NDC.



Supporters of the NDC have been told to stay at the polling station after voting to ensure that nobody tampers with the ballot papers after suspecting foul play in some targeted polling stations



“Please follow the ballot box because we find it very strange that at this late stages instructions will be given that the security should not follow the ballot box. That is very wrong, that is not the norm and we want our agents to be very alert,” said Elvis Afriyie Ankrah.







