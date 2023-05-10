The two veteran NDC MPs who won't be returning to parliament in 2025

Politics of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Ghana's two major political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), are gearing up for their internal primaries. The NDC has scheduled its primaries for Saturday, May 13, 2023.



However, two long-serving members of parliament have declared that they will not be seeking reelection, signaling a transition in leadership and providing an opportunity for new faces to emerge within the party.







1. Cletus Apul Avoka



The Member of Parliament for the Zebilla Constituency, Cletus Apul Avoka, has expressed his intention to retire from parliament and subsequently did not file to contest in the upcoming primary.



Avoka's current tenure in parliament marks his final stint in the legislative chamber unless he reverses his decision and contests for the Zebilla parliamentary seat in 2024.



At the close of the nomination period on March 22, 2023, seven individuals from diverse socio-economic backgrounds had submitted their nominations, aspiring to replace Avoka and represent the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 parliamentary elections for the Zebilla constituency.



The seven aspirants who have thrown their hats into the ring are Dr. Simon Batamya Aseno, Bernard Wintimah Azumah, Lawyer Maxwell Ziyerley Agbambilla, Ebenezer Alumire Ndebilla, Nelson Ndebah Ndebugre, Abukura Asumda, and Agbango Simon Ayande.







2. James Klutse Avedzi



The incumbent Member of Parliament for Ketu North is also set to retire from parliament ahead of the 2024 elections. Avedzi has been a prominent figure in the House since the fourth parliament and has won five consecutive terms since then. Edem Agbana, the former deputy national communications officer of the NDC, has filed together with others to contest for the seat.



These retirements reflect a changing landscape within the NDC's parliamentary representation and present an opportunity for new faces to emerge and contribute to the party's agenda.



The forthcoming internal primaries will be crucial in determining the candidates representing the NDC in the 2024 general elections.



