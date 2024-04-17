The trust, confidence of northern communities can only be restored through tangible actions - Former NDC minister

Politics of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Minister of State, Abu Kansangbata, has expressed his disappointment regarding the unfulfilled promises made by the NPP government from 2016 to date, particularly concerning the northern sector of Ghana.



According to Abu Kansangbata, the significant concerns and letdowns regarding crucial policies and development initiatives championed by the government, have elicited widespread complaints from many Ghanaians.



"During the 2016 election campaign and subsequent years, the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana was called upon to address the major concerns from the NPP Government. Despite promises made to prioritize development in the northern sector, it is evident that many of these pledges have not been fulfilled.



"One of the major policies championed by the NPP government was the implementation of the One District, One Factory and One Village, One Dam initiatives in the northern sector. These initiatives were intended to augment the development agenda and alleviate poverty in the region. However, it is clear that these promises have not been fully realized, leaving the people of the north feeling misled and disappointed," he said in a statement made available to GhanaWeb.



Abu Kansangbata further expressed disappointment in the NPP government’s failure to fulfil its pledges to the people of the northern sectors of the country.



"Despite the noble intentions behind these policies and projects, the government’s actions have fallen short of expectations. The pledge to develop the Kparigu Dam into a large-scale irrigation and hydro-power system, for example, was a significant promise that would have brought substantial benefits to the region.



"However, under the watch of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP government, the people of Kparigu, Bolga, and the North East Region were deceived and left without the promised development," he added.



The former minister, who served under the John Dramani Mahama government, has called on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, to take radical action to resolve this.



"It is imperative that the government re-evaluates its approach to development in the northern sector and prioritizes the needs and concerns of the people. Only through meaningful and tangible action can the trust and confidence of the northern communities be restored," he stressed.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



AE/MA