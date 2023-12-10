The tragic story of the nursing student who died with her boyfriend after leaving campus for home

General News of Sunday, 10 December 2023

One of the tragic incidents that took centre stage in recent times on social media, particularly TikTok is the shocking demise of one Hamdiya who was a student at the Tanoso Nursing Training School in the Ahafo Region.



Video and narratives surrounding the tragic incident which have been supported by a supposedly close friend of Hamdiya indicate that the student in question had left school to home for money.



Per the narrative, Hamdiya ended up with his boyfriend, Henry Osei Toku alias Rich Hommie who is believed to be a popular socialite in Kumasi.



According to a GH Page report, the two met their untimely death when the vehicle which was being driven by the alleged boyfriend got involved in an accident at Kumasi.



The story around the untimely death of the duo has been compounded by a leaked audio from a supposed friend of the lady impressing on her friend not to leave campus.



Per the content of the leaked audio, a good friend of Hamdiya was advising her against going home as she dreaded the worst.



Meanwhile, a flier of the one-week ceremony of Henry Osei Toku has been making the rounds on social media.



The event as stipulated on the flier was held at Santasi in Kumasi on Saturday, December 9 December 2023.







