The title Okyenhene doesn’t exist in Akyem land – Traditional leader claims

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A traditional leader in the Eastern Region has suggested that the title of Okyenhene, as ascribed to the current leader of the Akyem Abuakwa traditional area, is non-existent.



In what appears to be a press conference from recent chieftaincy tensions in the region, the unnamed leader is heard explaining that there are three paramount chiefs in the Eastern Region of which the Akyem Abuakwa manhene is one.



“Akyem is not like Asante who have Asantehene. Aa Akyems, we don’t have Okyenhene. Listen to me very carefully, there is no one known as Okyenhene in Akyem land.



“What we know is Kotoku manhene, Abuakwa manhene, who is based in Kyebi and we have Bosome manhene, based in Akyem Swedru, who shares a boundary with Oda. We don’t know any Okyenhene in Ghana.



“So, if someone takes on that title, that is him giving himself a title,” he stated to widespread agreement by some of his followers.



Chieftaincy issues in the Eastern Region have recently descended into deadly violence especially with the allegedly illegal and forced enstoolment of a chief for the people of Adoagyiri Nsawam.



In a video shared on social media, the Okyenhene had cause to threaten anyone who dares to challenge the authority of the person he had enstooled.



Who is the current ‘Okyenhene?’



Osagyefuo Nana Amoatia Ofori Panin was enthroned on Oct. 4, 1999 on the passing of his predecessor and brother, Nana Kuntunkununku II.



He is the 34th occupant of the Ofori Panin Stool. He attended the Akwatia Cast School and has his secondary education at Abuakwa State College and sixth form at College of Further Studies, Oxford.



He also studied political science and public administration at Hartford University in Connecticut.



Watch his submission below:





SARAShare your news stories and ideas with GhanaWebTo advertise with GhanaWeb