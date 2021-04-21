The timetable released not for dumsor but planned works - ECG

General News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana has released the timetable for a planned load shedding exercise expected to take place from May 10 to 17, 2021, within some areas in the Greater Accra Region.



The eight-day exercise has become necessary due to ongoing works at the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point.



The project, when completed, is expected to serve 350,000 households.



Chief Executive Officer of ECG, Kwame Agyeman Budu, addressing the media on the issue said four major areas within the Greater Accra Region would have their power supply interrupted.



“We are coming up with a planned schedule for the areas that are going to be affected. The areas have been grouped into four. It has been scheduled in such a way that no single customer will see the outage throughout for the eight days. They will see probably 12 hours outage in the day time; the next three days they will experience the outage in the night time. It will be rotated,” he said.



