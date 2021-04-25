'The times demand we take salt of the earth charge seriously' - Rev Tsagli

Religion of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: GNA

Reverend Forestone Francis Korshie Tsagli, Chairman, Akatsi Presbytery of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) has said the current times demanded that Christians took the charge, of being salt and light of the world seriously.



He said it was important for Christians to be good stewards to help in preserving moral standards and keeping God’s ways relevant to prevent today’s world from corruption and spiritual decay.



Rev Tsagli, who was giving his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Presbytery Representative Conference of the Akatsi Presbytery of the Church at Aflao.



It is under the theme, “Faithful Stewardship.”



He said Christians must do more to secure hope for the future.







The Presbytery Chairman said as Christians, they had crucial roles to perform in governance and parenting, especially at a time when the world was heading to destruction with governments being pushed to accept acts like same sex marriages and weird happenings like children killing themselves for money rituals among others.



He said the only way to heal the world of the abominable acts, corruption, bitterness, and destruction was to have Christians at various sectors of the national life striving to make a change, and at the heart of that, training children in the ways of the Lord to take up the mantle in future.



“We need to raise them up to be faithful stewards spiritually, to become faithful stewards morally to avoid bad company and economically, to become faithful stewards like Daniel and Joseph who had become Zaphnat-Paaneah of their nations.



If we’re able to achieve raising up our children as faithful stewards in these three areas; spiritually, economically and socio-morality, these things will not affect our future and there will be hope for us,” Rev Tsagli said.



The conference sought to thank God for the past years and pray for the coming ones, present accounts on spiritual and circular issues of the Presbytery to representatives from the various parishes and districts under its jurisdiction.



The opening ceremony, which was attended by traditional rulers and leaders of sister Churches, saw the presentation on behalf of the Church head office, 11 wheelchairs to delegates for Person With Disability (PWD) members of the various parishes and districts.



Rev Joshua Tamekloe, Chairman, Aflao Local Council of Churches said the theme of the conference should not be an admonition to Christians alone but to all especially those in leadership position like chiefs and politicians to be faithful in everything in order to rid Ghana and the rest of the world from all forms of evil.



Torgbui Amenya Fiti V, Paramount Chief of Aflao Traditional Area spoke on the dangers of same sex practices across the world today and called on the Church to go beyond bible teachings to preach to congregants about the natural order of mating to avert the negative implications that these practices would have on generations.