The three Ashanti men who are said to own shares in some of Ghana’s biggest malls

General News of Sunday, 26 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ashanti people of Ghana are noted for their industrious nature and rich culture. A number of Ashantis have made great strides in the field of business and commerce, both locally and even on the international stages.



A post shared by The Asante Nation on Facebook highlights the achievements of some men of Ashanti descent who are said to be owners of some of Ghana's biggest shopping malls.



The post named Dr. Kofi Owusu Sekyere, Dr. Andrew Kwabena Asamoah, and Dr. Joseph Owusu-Achaw as the men behind the West Hills Mall, Kumasi City Mall, Achimota Mall, and Retail Center; the A&C Mall; and the Accra Mall.



"To say Asantes are business-minded people is an understatement, in fact, Asantes are the architects of businesses in Ghana.



“The biggest open-air market in West Africa (Kejetia market), the biggest traditional market in West Africa (Central Market), and the largest magazine or artisans' workshop in West Africa at Suame, all located in Kumasi will attest to the fact that when it comes to business and commerce, adwadie ne sikasem a, we are the pacesetters,” parts of the post read.



The post by The Asante Nation further stated that the three Asante men own parts of some of Ghana’s biggest malls.



It is however unclear what percentage of shares they own in these respective malls.



This is the little information GhanaWeb has been able to gather on these three men:



Dr. Kofi Owusu Sekyere who hails from Asante Mampong owns the West Hills Mall, Kumasi City Mall, Achimota Mall, and Retail Center.



He is the Chairman of Sandpark Properties and an accomplished international real estate player.



Dr. Andrew Kwabena Asamoah can be linked to the A&C Mall one of Ghana’s oldest malls in Ghana. He is the Founder and Executive Chairman of A&C Development Co. Ltd. He is a Barrister-at-law and a former Director of the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland.



He is from Effiduase.



Thirdly, Ghana’s most popular mall -Accra Mall is owned by the late Dr. Joseph Owusu-Achaw from Yasore Kwabre. He died in 2010.



It is also alleged that one of them owns the biggest international mall in West Africa currently being constructed at Spintex, Accra.



