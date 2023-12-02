The surprising big wins at the NPP parliamentary primaries

General News of Saturday, 2 December 2023

The New Patriotic Party delegates flocked to various polling centres to cast their votes in the party’s ongoing parliamentary primaries in its orphan constituencies.



The primaries took place in some 111 constituencies nationwide.



GhanaWeb has put together a list of all the surprising big wins in some of the orphan constituencies



Ledzokuku Constituency





Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority and former MP for the area, claimed back his seat with 902 votes, beating stiff competition from Clifford Martey, Ibrahim Adjei, a presidential staffer, and Collins Nii Ashitey Ollenu, the NPP parliamentary candidate for the 2020 general elections.



Ablekuma Central



In the Ablekuma Central Constituency, Jefferson Sackey, a Deputy Director of Communication at the Office of the President, also beat his contenders, Collins Amoah, a businessman; Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey, a former MP for the constituency; and Samuel Brako-Amoafo, a businessman, and emerged as the parliamentary candidate to represent the NPP in the 2024 parliament for the constituency. He won by polling 539 of the votes cast.



Jaman South Seat Constituency



Former Commissioner of the Customs Division at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Colonel Kwadwo Damoah, has been elected as the parliamentary candidate for the Jaman South Constituency.



Colonel Kwadwo Damoah, a first-timer, polled 289 votes to defeat the former Member of Parliament for the area, Yaw Afful, who garnered 240 votes.



Other contestants were lawyer David Korang, who had 11 votes, followed by Alexander Ferkah and Andrews Bediako, who secured 122 and 37 votes, respectively.



Pius Enam Hadzide wins Asuogyaman



The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide, has been elected the parliamentary candidate for the Asuogyaman Constituency in the Eastern Region.



He polled 423 while his opposing contenders, Paul Asare Ansah, Chief Michael Ansah, and Nana Abrokwa Asare, pulled 131, 113, and 94, respectively.





Ama Dokua defeats Afia Akoto in Okaikwei North



The deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, has won the Okaikwei North New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary with 341 votes. She beat the former deputy chief executive of MASLOC Alberta Afia Akoto and the former MP for the constituency Fuseini Issa.



Veteran editor of Daily Searchlight newspaper Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuranchie polled 27 votes, Prince Owusu Mensah had six votes and Akoto had 228 votes. The other two Nyarko Stephen Adipa garnered 108 votes while Fuseini Issa managed 114 votes.



Manaf Sowah defeats Nii Lante Bannerman in Odododiodio Constituency



Manaf Sowah has defeated Nii Lante Bannerman to grab the Odododiodio Constituency seat. He pulled together 349, whiles Bannerman pulled 203 votes.





More Soon