The statement about employing land guards that prompted a reply from the military

The Ghana Armed Forces issued a statement on Tuesday, July 17, 2023, to deny claims that it is involved with land guards to protect some state lands or its properties.



In the statement, GAF described the allegations by the Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Patrick Agbesinyale, as unimaginable.



“The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has monitored with dismay, a news story alleging that it uses the services of land guards to reclaim its encroached lands. GAF wishes to assure all well-meaning Ghanaians that the allegation is false and should be treated with the contempt it deserves.



“It is unimaginable that GAF cannot protect its own lands but rather indulge in an illegality by relying on the services of land guards, a proscribed activity,” GAF said.



So, what prompted such a response from the Ghana Armed Forces?



The Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources took his turn before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on July 10, 2023, where he answered to a number of questions concerning his ministry.



During his time at the Committee, Patrick Agbesinyale explained that the government and state agencies use the services of land guards to protect state lands from encroachers.



In particular, he also said that the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces engage the services of land guards to protect their lands.



“I think the idea was that anytime the government apparatus; the police, military among others are seen going out there to claim lands, you know the hullabaloo and backlash the government receives. So, what they do is that you would set up somebody like this and government would literally be hiding behind it so he can reclaim government lands.



“So, I remember that during the claiming process, three people lost their lives. There were gunshots; exchange of fire, and three people lost their lives there. Except that Gyato has a section of the media on site who would cover always – he is a whole set-up,” Agbesinyale said.



The comments were, however, re-echoed by the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, during a media interview, prompting the Ghana Armed Forces to issue a statement to clarify the issues.



