The state of the Akyem Batabi Church building before it collapsed

The multi-storey church building belonging to the Church of Prosperity collapsed at Akyem Batabi in the Eastern Region, trapping some worshipers.



The building, prior to its collapse, served as the place of worship for several people in the region and other parts of the country.



Director of News at Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), Kofi Adoma Nwanwani who has been at the scene reported that, the church put up the building about 20 years ago.



Rescuers have since been working to remove persons trapped under the debris.









