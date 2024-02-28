The state of our nation is hopeless; Ghanaians won’t miss Akufo-Addo – Ato Forson

Politics of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson has said the country under President Akufo-Addo is a hopeless one where youth unemployment has skyrocketed and pushed Ghanaians into severe poverty.



Reacting to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation address on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, the MP for Ejumako-Enyan-Essiam said unemployment had soared to a point where two out of three Ghanaians are jobless.



“In a country of 33 million, only 11 million are employed,” he stated while criticising Akufo-Addo for neglecting policies that would have created sustainable jobs for the people of Ghana.



“Mr. Speaker, the state of our nation is hopeless. No wonder that ordinary Ghanaians including professionals are leaving our shores, in search of greener pastures.



"Finally, Mr. Speaker, I am scandalized, I am shocked to the marrow to notice that our president following the recent ministerial reshuffle has increased the size of his government. Mr. Speaker, today we have a Minister of Finance international and a Minister of Finance domestic.



“Mr. Speaker, 1 dollar is today GH¢13. Mr. Speaker, under President Mahama, 1 dollar was 3 Cedis, 80 pesewas. Mr. Speaker, a vote for Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia is a vote for President Akufo-Addo.



"Mr. Speaker, to conclude on the matter, Ghanaians voted for the president and appealed to the vice president to support him to succeed. Mr. Speaker, the president cannot fail alone.



"The President will have to fail together with the Vice-President so Mr. President, you have failed with your Vice President. Mr. Speaker, to conclude, Ghanaians will not miss Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia. We know you are going, and we can only wish you bye-bye”, he said.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo in his address said he had taken responsibility for his governance but hastened that the economy would do well.



He also revealed that his government has fulfilled its pledge of settling the last coupons owed to bondholders who signed up to the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).



He stated, “For the last leg of the domestic debt exchange on September 5, 2023, a week ago last Tuesday, on February 20, 2024, the second coupon of GH¢5.8 billion was paid to domestic bondholders. This is the largest coupon paid in a day in Ghana’s history.”



Touching on the external debt side, the president said his government has achieved a significant milestone by reaching an agreement with Ghana’s bilateral creditors.



“I will use this occasion to thank the Republic of China and France, co-chairs of the official creditors committee for their positive roles in this achievement.



“We have also intensified our engagement with our external bondholders on the principles of transparency, fair treatment consistent with the IMF debt sustainability analysis, and good faith. We are focused and committed to accelerating the process,” he stated.