The size of your banku should be determined by your fist – Nutritionist

Health News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Ball foods constitute the majority of foods consumed by most Ghanaians. The number of balls consumed is mostly determined by one’s appetite for the day or how delicious the food tastes.



A nutritionist at the Meridian Medical Centre, Fozia Baidoo, has urged Ghanaians to consume appropriate portions of carbohydrates in their diet.



According to her, the size of Ghanaian ball foods like Banku, Kenkey, Tuo Zaafi, and Fufu should be determined by one’s fist.



“Your fist size should be your guide,” she said on GTV Breakfast Show.



Baidoo, however, maintained that carbohydrates are good for the body.

“Carbohydrate is the only nutrient where you get to have fibre, and if your diet lacks fibre, you are going to be constipated for the rest of your life’, she disclosed.



“A quarter of the plate should be filled with carbohydrates, another quarter should be your vegetables, either filled or chopped, another quarter should be filled with your protein and the other quarter should be your fruits”, she advised on the appropriate food portions.



“We don’t live to eat, we eat to live,” she concluded.