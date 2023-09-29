The shouts won't help you; tone down – Lecturer to Kennedy Agyapong

Politics of Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Professor Smart Sarpong, a Senior Research Fellow at Kumasi Technical University, has advised New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong, urging him to adopt a more humble and measured communication style.



Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo, Professor Sarpong emphasized that making noise or being overly assertive in campaigns may not yield the desired results.



He noted that even when discussing important issues, there are different ways to convey one's message.



“My own uncle Ohene Agyapong, we all know that he is passionate about the things he does, and sometimes he will give it to you the way it's supposed to be given, but I will plead that he should begin to tone down.”



He continued, “I mean, you can say whatever you want to say, either smiling or frowning, but which one do you think is good? You are managing human beings, so it's better to choose the option of saying the same thing while smiling because who told you that the one who is serious is the one who frowns?



“…it doesn’t lead you anywhere; let the person take you seriously for who you are and not how you will shout it. Leadership is servanthood; we are not your kids, so let us appear more moderate and ready to serve. That is the advice that I will give.”



Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis-Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







AM/SARA



Watch the newest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below







You can also watch GhanaWeb news headlines in Twi here







