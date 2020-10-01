General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

The separatist group is an opportunistic organization – Bombande

The separatist group attacked some parts of the Volta Region

Dr. Emmanuel Bombande, Board Chairperson of the Global Partnership for the Prevention of Armed Conflicts has said that Ghana as a country has enjoyed cohesion and unity since the country gained its independence over 60 years ago.



Therefore, claims by some minority groups who are demanding independence for an imagined Western Togoland state should be considered irrelevant.



According to him, the principles and values that informed the 1956 plebiscite have been disrespected by this group.



Speaking on Joy News on Wednesday, Dr. Bombande said: “The separatist group is simply an opportunist organisation that is seeking to subvert the will of the people who voted to join Ghana in the plebiscite of 1956.”



He added that there is no legal basis for the Ghanaian government to engage the separatists over a non-existent Western Togoland.



Dr. Emmanuel Bombande stated that the actions of the group is a time-wasting strategy which can eventually destabilise the country.



He, however, urged Ghanaians to appreciate the chiefs who have used their positions of influence to condemn the attacks.



“The human rights of the 31 [persons] currently on trial should be respected so [that] the separatist group does not capitalise on any abuse.



"This will exemplify that the modern democratic state of Ghana takes care of everybody with fairness and equity,” Dr Bombande argued.

