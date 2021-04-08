The seed you sow will be waiting for you in 4 years - Salifu Amoako to politicians

General News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Founder and Leader of Alive Chapel International, Archbishop Salifu Amoako has pleaded with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure an improvement in the living conditions of Ghanaians.



Lamenting what he described as a neglect of the average citizen by political leaders of the nation, Archbishop Amoako cautioned politicians to be mindful of their day of accounting to the citizenry which is to come in less than four years.



“Looking at the life of the average Ghanaian, it is all suffering from your birth to the day you die. It seems our leaders don’t actually care about us, what they need is the power. When they get the power then they forget about the average citizen. We plead that if they don’t sow good seed in their four-year term, I am a prophet of God and I will say it's waiting for them in the next four years. Four years is just around the corner,” he said during a recent media engagement.







He thus called on the president to implement measures aimed at turning around the economic fortunes of the average citizen through various means such as making available loans for locals to establish and grow their businesses.



In his view, foreigners in the country tend to have a better opportunity of operating business at the expense of citizens and that is not how things are supposed to be.



“I will plead with the President that he should help build the economy of the country. People should be able to access loans to turn their businesses around. Do you know that it is the foreigners who are making all the money in this country? Meanwhile the Lebanese are fighting a war back home, there are fighting in Lebanon. If you look at the poverty in Lebanon and in Syria it is not small.



"But the same people will come to Ghana and get opportunity within a short time. When they come they have more opportunities than the citizens living in the country. They have easy access to loans; they are able to register businesses easily and after that, they transfer all the money back to their country. When it comes to the average citizen, they have to struggle to access everything,” he lamented.