Politics of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

The second victory of Akufo-Addo has been sealed by God – Kate Gyamfua

President Akufo-Addo

The National Women Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kate Gyamfua, has stated that the second term victory of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been sealed by God and only requires the small effort from members of the party to cement it.



According to her, though God has given the victory to the party, come December 7, members must also do their part in ensuring that it does not slip from their hands.



She was speaking on Wednesday at a special thanksgiving service, organised by the National Women’s Wing at the party’s Asylum Down headquarters, to appreciate God for a successful 14-day fasting and prayers programme.



Fasting and prayers



The National Women’s Wing of the governing NPP embarked on a 14-day fasting and prayers for the party ahead of the December 7 general election.



The exercise, which commenced on November 11, was on the theme “Any weapon formed against our President shall be in vain.”



Ms Gyamfua said the move was to pray for protection for the President, NPP MPs and parliamentary candidates and the safety of all members of the party who are doing different programmes for the party, including campaigning.



Members of the party were entreated to use Exodus 14, Psalm 35 and Jeremiah 1: 19 as bible quotations to support the exercise.



Hard work



Speaking at the thanksgiving, Ms Gyamfua called on all members of the party, especially women and other female volunteer groups, to go to the grounds and work hard to finalise what God has started.



She reiterated that the party’s second term victory must be women-led since women have been the ultimate beneficiaries of the policies of the Nana Akufo-Addo government.



“No time to waste! Even in the days of mana, the people still had to leave their tents to go and fetch them. God has already done his part, but he has also given us the ability to do our part, so let us all go back to the grounds and work,” she said.



Three-day fasting



Meanwhile, the party’s women’s wing has declared another three days of fasting and prayers ahead of December 7. The event is scheduled to begin on December 4 to December 6, the day before the general election.



Ms Gyamfua has appealed to all party members, especially women, to partake fully in the three-day programme.

