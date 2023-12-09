The sad story of 67-year-old Europe-based Ghanaian who is fighting to keep his house in Ghana

General News of Saturday, 9 December 2023

A Ghanaian man who has spent most of his life abroad has told a sad and puzzling story of how he is fighting a losing battle to keep his own house in Ghana.



In an interview with Kofi TV, the man whose name was given as Kofi recounted how the said property became a subject of legal litigation.



“We left our house here to our friend to rent it out. The tenant used to pay us yearly but after three years he stopped paying. We came down to see him and he told us he was into mining but his business has suffered some hit. He owed us two years but we managed to get him to pay six months. We sacked him from the house in April and he gave us our keys in August.



“We left and came back in September and rented it out in December. We left and was there until someone sent us a message that someone had come with evidence to claim ownership of the house. He told us that the house had been auctioned. The person in the house said our lawyer didn’t act early so the house had been auctioned.



“They wanted to sack the tenant but he renegotiated with them and promised to pay the rent to them so now there was transfer of ownership. We couldn’t come early so by the time we arrived in Ghana, they had changed the keys to the house. The house belonged to us and we had the document.”



Mr Kofi disclosed that he and his wife got to know through the court proceedings that the old tenant of the house procured a loan facility and that because he defaulted in payment, the financial institution secured default judgment from a court and auctioned the house.



“We found out from the court that the tenant had gone for a loan from a bank and because he defaulted in the payment, the bank came for our house. The strange thing is that the house was not even registered in the bank details so I’m surprised how they managed to come for our house.”



He further disclosed that he has appealed the case and hoping that the house will be reversed to him and his wife as they are the original owners.



