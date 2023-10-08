The sacred river in Ghana's Ashanti Region whose fish can never be touched, eaten

General News of Sunday, 8 October 2023

It’s called the Anyinaso River, located in Anyinasuso in the Ashanti Region of Ghana and the story behind it is rather fascinating.



History, according to elders of the town has it that, the river once had very rare species of goldfish which carried along gold plates behind them.



The river also has albino species of mud fishes, combined with other regular species of mudfish but none of these fishes can be touched, or eaten.

Today, it has become a local tourist site, and here is why.



Nana Baafi, an elder in the town explained to Youtuber, Atta Smart that the river was discovered by their forefathers while they were looking for a place to settle.



“There were white fishes, mud fishes, and some species which were golden in colour. Back then the place was a forest and that was the time you could many of these fishes but since the forest was cleared, a lot of them have left.



“There are certain taboos that regulate the use of the water. No one can use it for their vehicles, it will either stop moving or it will really smell badly. You can’t bring anything black into the water. More than one person cannot drink from the river if they are walking or moving together,



"Our forefathers came to meet the river with the sacred fishes in them and decided to name the town after it,” Nana Baafi added.



Nana Baafi further explained that anyone who tries to eat the food will have dire consequences and in extreme cases face death because the fishes are considered gods.



“Anyone who tries to eat the fish either gets bloated or dies. Whether crabs or fish. Someone was disobedient and ate it, his body peeled off. This is the second biggest river in Offinso. This is where the Offinsohene used to come and perform his customary rites and traditional rites.



The fishes are very big, visitors feed them and sometimes the traditional priest in charge of the river also feeds them,” he added.



Nana Baafi also reiterated the commitment of the town’s leaders to ensuring that the waterbody among others is safe from any galamsey activities.



