General News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The rules do not allow the military to guard public officers - Kan-Dapaah

Minister-designate for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah

The Minister-designate for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah has stated that the rules in the Ghana Armed Forces do not allow the military to be bodyguards for any public official.



He stated this during his vetting on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.



He made these remarks when he was asked why armed military officers are providing guard duties for the Electoral Commissioner and other state officials in the ongoing election petition.



The Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak had disagreed with the assertion that Ghanaians were all secured when armed military men were providing guard duties to these individuals.



The Chief Whip told him if assertions were true that Ghanaians were all safe, then it would be inconsistent for armed military men to be providing security for public officers.



He explained that the rules do not allow for military personnel to provide guard duties because only specified persons are allowed to do so.



He said the Minister of Defence Minister must have given an approval for the scenes we have witnessed on social media.



Mr. Kan-Dapaah said it would be difficult for the Defence Minister to give such approval unless he sees the need for it.



