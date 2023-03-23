The rising level of air pollution in West Africa

General News of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Air quality in the West African sub-region has significantly deteriorated in recent times, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency's (USEPA) Air Quality Index (AQI), available on its official air quality website. The AQI measures air quality on a scale of 0 to 500, with lower values indicating safer air. Safe air is ranked between 0 and 50 (green), and acceptable air is between 51 and 100 (yellow), although sensitive individuals may be at risk.



Air quality between 101 and 150 (orange) may cause health effects for sensitive people and the general public. At 151-200 (red), the USEPA warns of serious health effects for the general public and increased risk for those sensitive to pollution. Above 200, the risk of health effects increases for everyone, and emergency health warnings are advised at 301 and above.



Prolonged exposure to these hazardous air conditions can lead to harmful health conditions, including heart or lung disease, hospitalization, or even death. Across many West African countries, the AQI currently ranges from 151 to 200 (red), with the USEPA warning that many people may experience serious health effects, including irritation of the eyes, nose and throat; coughing; phlegm; chest tightness; and shortness of breath to lung and heart diseases.



As of February 20th, 2023, harmful air quality has been reported across several West African countries. Specifically, Ghana has an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 187, indicating that the general public may experience health effects and those sensitive to pollution may experience more serious health effects.



Ivory Coast has an AQI of 169, and Mali has an AQI of 168, all falling under the "red" category and indicating potential health effects for the general public and those sensitive to pollution. More information on the AQI readings for these countries can be found on the official air quality website, www.airnow.gov, under the US Embassies and Consulates section.



HomePure Zayn Air Purifier: A Smart Solution for Improved Health and Wellbeing



Air pollution is a major issue that affects our health and wellbeing. According to the World Health Organization "Air pollution is responsible for 7 million premature deaths annually." As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our daily lives, the importance of clean air has never been more important.



QNET, a prominent e-commerce company, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its HomePure Zayn air purifier, a cutting-edge solution that can efficiently purify the air, reducing the risk of inhaling polluted air that can adversely affect our health, energy levels, and productivity. The HomePure Zayn features an HPP+ filter that has undergone rigorous testing and certification.



The latest version of the HomePure Zayn air purifier with Antiviral Filter Mesh is tested and certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation (ECARF), tested and proven to be suitable for people with allergies and intolerances. It was tested and verified for its HPP+ Antivirus Mesh Filter for 99.94% reduction of SARS-CoV-2 (Omicron variant) by CROP Biolabs in Brazil.



The HomePure Zayn air purifier's advanced filtration technology can effectively remove allergens, dust, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from the air, which can trigger respiratory issues and impact overall health. With its sleek and modern design, it can complement any home or office space, while its user-friendly interface and low power consumption make it easy to maintain and operate.



Investing in a HomePure Zayn air purifier is a smart choice for those who prioritize their health and wellbeing. By removing harmful pollutants from the air, air purifiers can contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting a healthier planet. With the HomePure Zayn air purifier, breathe cleaner air and protect your health and the environment.