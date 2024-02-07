The prophetic words Kufuor spoke to Bawumia

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Former President John Agyekum Kumfuor has shared some insight about his first encounter with the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, saying he foresaw the political future of the vice president.



According to him, after his first encounter with Dr. Bawumia at an event, he encouraged him to continue his good works as one day, it will be rewarded.



Narrating this at the Bawumia Speaks event, Kufuor said that he first met Bawumia in 2002, when he was a research assistant to the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, and was impressed by his presentation at an international conference in London.



He said that he was so moved by Bawumia's brilliance and charisma that he invited him to his table and prophesied to him that he would go far in life if he continued his good works.



“When I first saw him, in about 2002, he was just a research assistant to the Governor of the Central Bank. This young man delivered a paper at an international conference of giants from the city of London in financial wealth, where some very powerful people from the government were there. Immediately he finished his address, he was going to sit down but there was something in his address and about him. I was the president of Ghana then. Till then, I hadn't spoken with him before but I sent someone to call him for me.



"When he came I congratulated him and I didn't know what came over me, but I prophetically told him to carry on like that and he will go far,” he stated.



Kufuor said that he was not surprised when Bawumia joined the NPP in 2008 and became the running mate of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was then the flagbearer of the party.



He said that he supported Bawumia's nomination and urged the party leaders to embrace him as the "destiny man" of the party.



“Fast forward, when I was stepping down, the then-candidate Akufo-Addo, who is now the president, somehow picked this same young man as his running mate. By then Bawumia was not even in the mainstream of the party. I thought of it and then at a party meeting, I remembered my first meeting with him in London and what I told him, then I came up again that I prophesied and I pleaded with the party leaders to let this man carry one, he is the destiny man,” the former president added.



