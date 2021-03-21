The president's support to the Audit Service is without question - Oppong-Nkrumah

General News of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the Minister of Information, has said that although the presidency has recently been involved in a public tussle concerning the former Auditor-General, there is no question about the support they have continuously given to the Service.



He said that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, being very aware that it did not appoint the former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, it has nonetheless equipped the work of the Audit Service to the fullest.



"The president's commitment to supporting the Audit Service is without question. It's even attested to by the former Auditor-General, that plus his support to other institutions and his previous work in the area is why the president's office has responded without equivocation and in detail, that this conversation must be attended to on the basis of fact and not an attempt to politicize it," he explained.



This, he added, is a testament to the fact that the government did not politically target Daniel Yao Domelevo, or was its involvement in his retirement anything to do with the fact they are not committed to the fight against corruption.



Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah made this known at a Press Briefing on Sunday, March 21, 2021.