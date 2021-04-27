The president has not placed a hold on security recruitments - Finance ministry

General News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Finance has indicated that information making the rounds that the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has placed a hold on recruitment in the state security institutions is false.



According to a statement released by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry, its attention has been drawn to a letter containing such misleading information.



“The attention of the Ministry of Finance has been drawn to a letter circulating in the media space and purportedly signed by the Minister for Finance, which seeks to indicate that the President of the Republic has through the Ministry of Finance placed a hold on recruitment in the State Security Institutions,” it said in part.



It has therefore asked that the general public disregard the said letter, while assuring “all stakeholders that the Ministry is focused on delivering on its mandate through the 2021 Budget and the Ghana CARES programme to ensure quick economic recovery and structural economic transformation.”



The statement continued that, “We entreat all Ghanaians to disregard the letter in its entirety as it smacks of an attempt by unscrupulous persons to create mischief.”