The presidency doesn't change you, it rather exposes your character - Abraham Amaliba

A member of the Resolutions Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, has described the statements made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the people of the Volta Region as a result of his poor upbringing.



The president, while on a visit to some affected areas after the spillage of water from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams, made reference to the fact that if it was a question of who votes for him or not, he would not have come to commiserate with the people.



Angered and disappointed by these statements made by the president, which some have also described as a joke, many have called him out, describing his choice of timing for such comments as wrong.



Reacting to this while speaking on the Friday, October 20, 2023, edition of TV3 NewDay and monitored by GhanaWeb, Abraham Amaliba, who is a legal practitioner, said that what President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did was only a reflection of exactly who he is.



He also said that the president has failed at his job.



“People are distressed. You take the people’s car, because the car that the president drove to that place was bought by the people. You take the people’s money, fuel that car, go to the Volta Region, and insult them in this way. The whole country is up in arms against you; what you could do is to apologise to the people of the Volta Region.



“He has failed and I have heard all sorts of complaints about the president. The president’s problem is none of those things people have said about him; the president’s problem is poor upbringing, which will then culminate into all of the things that he is doing. The presidency doesn’t change you – when you become president, that office doesn’t change you; it rather exposes your character,” he said.



Many communities in the North Tongu, South Tongu, Asuogyaman, Ada East, Keta, and other coastal communities in the Volta Region have been massively affected by the effects of the dams’ spillages.



There have been calls by a number of persons, including security experts, for the situation to be declared a national emergency, but that is yet to be considered by the government.



