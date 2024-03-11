The poor in churches, mosques should pay for Bibles, Qurans public officials swear by – Nana Frimpomaa

Politics of Monday, 11 March 2024

The National Chairperson of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Nana Frimpomaa, has said that the Bibles and Qurans that are used when public officials swear oaths of allegiance should be paid for by the poor and vulnerable in society.



She said that if politicians and public officials are there to serve the larger population, then they should swear their oaths of allegiance with Bibles and Qurans that have been sponsored by the poor.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Nana Frimpomaa stressed that this is something that, if done, will keep the politicians in check as to whom they owe their allegiances.



“Every Quran or Bible bought must not be bought by the Office of the President, or, by the Ministry of Information, as we currently do. The Quran, the Bible, we’ve written to the Council and all the Christian councils, the Muslim council; I’m taking this thing serious and nobody is stopping us. It is my spiritual commitment to the people of Ghana. If I don’t leave anything, I want to leave a legacy of country that works, because if the country is working, the people are good people, they will do what is right.



“What we are saying is that the Bible, the Quran must be bought by the people – let the contribution come from the poor people of the church, the poor people of the mosques – those who live in squatters, those who are unemployed, those who are giving birth to disabled and physically-challenged and mentally-challenged children, and who have no access to welfare and nothing. Those are the people that must pay.



“No one pays more than GH¢1 and is contributed to buy the Bible for the president to swear on and let’s see whether we’ll just (sic) nothing… they came to represent the people; let them represent the people. They didn’t come there for ex-gratia and just giving themselves everything and nothing is working. How can institutions work when the people who are supposed to oversee and regulate and come up with legislature and enforce it and make sure it is enforced, is not working? How can institutions work when the corruption is so deep everywhere?” she stated.



Nana Frimpomaa has also suggested that in addition to the oaths of allegiances that public official swear, a scared water oath of allegiance should also be added to it.



She also wants these oaths extended to every one working in a public space and representing the country.



