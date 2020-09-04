General News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: Atinka Online

The policies of Akufo-Addo are people-centred and impactful - Mion Lana

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia addressing the people at the palace

The Overlord of the Mion Traditional area, His Eminence Alhaji Abdulai Mahamadu III, has described the policies and programmes of the governing New Patriotic Party as “people-centred”, achieving “positive, far-reaching impacts” across the nation.



“Though I am a chief and without political inclination, permit me to say that the NPP Government’s policies and programmes are truly people centred”, the Mion Lana declared on Thursday, 3rd September when the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia paid a courtesy call on him at the beginning of a 10 day working visit to the five northern regions.



In a speech delivered at his Palace at Mion, HE Abdulai Mahamadu stated: “Mention cannot be made of the flagship Free SHS policy, Planting for Food and Jobs, NABCO among others without placing emphasis on their positive far-reaching impacts on livelihoods and the general economic wellbeing of the people.



“For we here in Dagbon, the peace we are enjoying today is enough for everyone to recognize that you are the peoples’ government. Thank you for helping us sail through the conflict.”



The Mion Lana praised the Akufo-Addo government for the “timely and appropriate interventions” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding, “We have watched with admiration and appreciation for the excellent approach and handling of the pandemic. Congratulations!”



Singling out “true son of Northern soil” Dr Bawumia for praise, the Mion Lana had this to say:



“You are indeed an inspiration to families of the Savanna. You have not only won the trust and confidence of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, but the entire nation.



“Your sterling qualities has reshaped the economy to its present stable state. Your role in every programme of the country is admirable and worthy of praise. You are indeed a beacon of hope for the North, a true statesman, and a politician who has successfully brought new dynamics of issue-based politics in the country. Well done!”



Outlining a number of interventions and projects undertaken in the last three and a half years in Dagbon in particular and Ghana in general, Vice President Bawumia assured the people of Mion of the NPP government’s commitment to fulfilling its promises to the nation, and urged eligible voters to retain Nana Akufo-Addo as President for another 4 years in the December elections.



The Vice President is on a 10 day working visit to northern Ghana. During visits to the Northern, Savanna, North East, Upper East and West regions, Dr Bawumia would pay courtesy calls on a number of chiefs, inspect ongoing projects and commission completed ones.



He is accompanied by a number of sons and daughters of the North, including Defence Minister Hon Dominic Nitiwul, Local Government Minister Hon Hajia Alima Mahama, Deputy Roads Minister Hon Anthony Abayifa Karbo, Deputy Energy Minister Hon Mohammed Amin Adam, the CEO of the National Petroleum Authority, Hassan Tampuli, and Hajia Abibata Shani Mahama Zakaria, Deputy CEO of MASLOC.





