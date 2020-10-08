General News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: My News GH

The police was nice to me - Whatsup News Editor speaks

Managing Editor of Whatsup News, David Tamakloe

Editor-In-Chief of Whatsup News, David Tamakloe has revealed he was not assaulted by the Police officers after he was arrested based on a bench warrant by the New Edubiase Circuit Court.



David Tamakloe was picked up by the Tesano Police in Accra and was driven to New Edubiase where the police received an arrest warrant on him for publishing fake news.



He was subsequently arraigned before the court on Thursday, October 8, 2020, and slapped with two counts.



Speaking in an interview shortly after gaining his partial freedom, David Tamakloe said he was not assaulted by the Police but was put in handcuffs from Accra to New Edubiase in the Ashanti region.



“I wasn’t manhandled but was put in handcuffs from Accra to the Ashanti Region over the coverage of a press conference by the NDC during the new voters’ ID card registration where the party made the allegation,” a relaxed David Tamakloe said in an interview minutes after his bail was posted.



He is expected to reappear in court on 22nd October.



David Tamakloe, according to the Police ignored their invitation after he was cited to have published what the Police describes as fake news.



He was picked up by the Tesano Police in Accra and transported to New Edubiase on the night of October 7, 2020.



David Tamakloe has been charged with two counts of publishing false news and granted bail to the tune of GH¢10,000 with two sureties by the New Edubiase Magistrate Court in the Ashanti Region.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.