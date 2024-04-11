The performance tracker will not pass for an undergraduate project – Prof. Kobby Mensah

General News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Political marketing analyst Professor Kobby Mensah has criticised the government over the launch of the Performance Tracker platform.



The lecturer says there are several lapses in the platform, which he argues was poorly designed.



The government launched the Performance Tracker on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at GIMPA in Accra.



The platform is aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in the execution of infrastructure projects across the country.



The government believes the tracker will help address longstanding concerns about the accuracy and reliability of project presentations, particularly the use of artists’ impressions to depict outcomes.



It will serve as a reliable mechanism for showcasing the progress and impact of infrastructure projects, thereby instilling trust and confidence among citizens.



However, Prof. Kobby Mensah stated that the tracker will not pass for an undergraduate project.



He said there is no evidence but only unsubstantiated numbers and percentages for settings.



He suggested that anyone who finds this functionally and aesthetically satisfying must be fired from their work because then your quality judgement is nonexistent.



He posted on Facebook saying “The performance tracker won’t even pass for an undergraduate project. No evidence, only unsubstantiated numbers and percentages for settings. No logic function and terribly designed UI to pass for CX. This is coming from a govt of Ghana ooo, not a student assignment ???? you can have a look for yourself here. Anyone who finds this functionally and aesthetically satisfying must be fired from their work because then your quality judgment is nonexistent performancetracker.gov.gh.”