The only way we can grow is to embrace the tenets of democracy - Francis-Xavier Sosu

Member of parliament-elect for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra region, Francis Xavier Sosu has said embracing democracy is a sure way to grow as a country.



His comment comes on the back of the leadership of parliament expressing worry at the rate at which new entrants make it to parliament, kicking out the experienced ones.



Mr Sosu, however, raised concerns about the need to embrace the full principles of democracy as he described the leadership of parliament’s comment as baseless.



“This debate is a needless one because the only way we can grow is to embrace the tenets of democracy and democracy is expensive. I am looking forward to a day when the entire parliament is voted out making way for an entirely new face. We will train them and they will work.”



Commenting on the governance of his predecessor, he faulted him for failing to advance a policy that addresses issues of youth unemployment in the constituency.



For the past four years, you can’t identify any policy that was put in place to address the issue of unemployment in Madina. Merely waiting for a vacancy in the police service and claiming that I sent two people to the police service, fire service etc, does not amount to job creation,” he told GhanaWeb.



He further assured his constituents of a quality representation in parliament as he takes the helms of affairs of the Madina constituency.



“ I will provide the people of Madina quality parliamentary representation. My definition of quality parliamentary representation is providing them with an effective representation in parliament. We have heard stories of people who go to parliament and we do not hear of them but they come back to us after 4years to seek our mandate,” he stressed.



Francis Xavier Sosu won against NPP’s Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface in the 2020 general election.



He won by 61, 274 votes while the incumbent NPP MP managed to poll some 46, 525 votes.



Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu prior to the elections launched a website dubbed ‘madinajobcenter.com’ to solve the unemployment problems in the constituency.



Nonetheless, Madina has consistently been considered as a swing constituency following its voting pattern since 2004.



The National Democratic Congress took charge of the seat from 2004 till 2012, then the NPP took over in 2016.





