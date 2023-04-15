The one condition under which Dormaahene will allow LGBTQI+ in Ghana

General News of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, in the course of the week, lost his cool over the brouhaha surrounding the activities of the LGBTQI+ community in Ghana.



He called out President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other leaders of the country for their failure to state clearly that Ghana will not condone LGBTQI+ activities because its culture forbids it.



Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II, who is a High Court judge in private life, went ahead to warn President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other pollical leaders of the country including members of parliament that he will ensure that they are removed if they publicly back LGBTQI+ in Ghana.



“If the president, the vice or any leader in Ghana says he accepts LGBT, even though the laws of Ghana bars chiefs from engaging in active politics, I, Agyemang Badu II, will do politics and organise people to where you are and remove you from your seat,” he said in Twi.



The monarch, however, gave one condition under which the leaders of the country should accept and pass legislation for LGBTQTI+ activities to be legalised in Ghana.



According to him, people of the same sex should be allowed to marry on the condition that they will on their own produce children.



"I’ve said this before and will say it again. If I were Nana Akufo-Addo, I will say that LGBT should be accepted, a man and another man can marry.



“But I will give them a year to give birth and if they don’t succeed, I’ll kill them. How are they going to give birth?” he said.



Watch the Dormaahene’s remarks below:



TWI NEWS



Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:







Watch the latest episode of People and Places below:







IB/KPE