The nutrient-packed wonder fruit: Discovering the nutritional benefits of turkey berry

Health News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: Clifford Kontor

Turkey berry, also known as Solanum torvum or 'Abeduro" (in Twi), is a small, egg-shaped fruit that is commonly found in Southeast Asia, Africa, and South America. It has been used in traditional medicine for centuries due to its various health benefits, and recent research has shown that turkey berry is also rich in nutrients that provide numerous health benefits. This report will explore the nutritional benefits of turkey berry.



Vitamins and minerals:



Turkey berry is a rich source of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin A, iron, calcium, and potassium. A 100-gram serving of turkey berry provides approximately 32 milligrams of vitamin C, which is more than one-third of the daily recommended intake. Vitamin C is essential for the immune system, skin health, and the absorption of iron. Turkey berry is also a good source of vitamin A, providing approximately 130 micrograms per 100-gram serving. Vitamin A is important for eye health, immune function, and skin health. Turkey berry is also high in iron, with a 100-gram serving providing approximately 1.8 milligrams. Iron is essential for the formation of red blood cells and the transport of oxygen throughout the body.



Antioxidants:



Turkey berry is a rich source of antioxidants, which are compounds that protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can cause oxidative stress, leading to inflammation, cellular damage, and aging. Turkey berry contains a variety of antioxidants, including phenolic compounds, flavonoids, and carotenoids. These antioxidants have been shown to have anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, and anti-diabetic properties.



Fiber:



Turkey berry is a good source of dietary fiber, with a 100-gram serving providing approximately 3 grams of fiber. Fiber is important for digestive health, as it helps to prevent constipation, promote regular bowel movements, and regulate blood sugar levels. Additionally, fiber can help to lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.



Protein:



Turkey berry is also a good source of protein, with a 100-gram serving providing approximately 2.6 grams of protein. Protein is essential for building and repairing tissues in the body, and it is also important for maintaining muscle mass and supporting the immune system.



Other potential benefits:



In addition to the above benefits, turkey berry has been shown to have other potential health benefits. For example, some studies have suggested that turkey berry may have anti-inflammatory properties, which could make it beneficial for conditions such as arthritis and asthma. Additionally, turkey berry has been shown to have anti-microbial properties, which could make it useful for treating infections caused by bacteria and fungi.



Conclusion:



Turkey berry is a highly nutritious fruit that provides a range of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, fiber, and protein. It has numerous potential health benefits, including immune support, digestive health, and anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties. Incorporating turkey berry into the diet may be beneficial for overall health and well-being.