The naked truth will come out soon – Deported New Force spokesperson speaks

Shallie Abbiusi, the deported Belgian spokesperson of political movement the New Force, has stated that the world will soon hear details of her arrest and deportation from Ghana.



In a Christmas message shared via her social media handles, Miss Abbiusi expressed gratitude to her supporters while indicting Ghanaian authorities of serving her injustice.



“Merry Christmas everybody, thank you so much for all your messages, support and overwhelming love. I am home, I am safe, I am happy and soon the world will hear about the injustice I have suffered and the violation of my human rights by the authorities of Ghana.



“But for now, I just want to say thank you. If you thought this would break me it only makes me stronger. This is not goodbye, it’s see you soon,” she said.



Her video message was interspersed with snippets of her lawyer, Francis Xavier-Sosu calling out Officers of the Ghana Immigration Service for abusing her rights during her appearance in court.



Shalimar Abbiusi, a Belgian national who gained popularity as spokesperson of the New Force movement was arrested and put before a court by the Ghana Immigration Service for allegedly using false documentation to obtain a resident permit.



The state on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, dropped the charges against her after which she was subsequently rearrested and deported from the country.





Thank you for all the messages and overwhelming love - I love you guys !!

The naked truth will come out very soon but for now I just want to let you know I am happy to be safe and home ☺️???????? home is not a punishment - home is a beautiful place ❤️#thenewforce #iamhuman pic.twitter.com/NSD9Dapzmo — Shallie (@Shallie_Abbiusi) December 25, 2023

