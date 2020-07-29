General News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: GNA

The murder of 90-year-old woman is evil - Chief Imam

Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam

Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, has described the murder of the 90-year-old woman at Kafaba, near Salaga in the Savanna Region, as evil and unlawful in accordance to Islamic laws.



He said the Islamic religion detested such evil as the perpetrators chanted “Allahu Akbar” to back their heinous act.



The Chief Imam made the call at a media briefing through his Spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, in Accra on Tuesday.



“Allahu Akbar is recited to magnify the almighty God and give Him all the greatness so there is no justification by those who chanted ‘Allahu Akbar’ as if to indicate a connection between Islam and the evil act,” he stated.



He said the act was wrong and in contradiction with Islamic principles of respect and sanctity of human blood and life.



“One of the principles of the Sharia law underpinning Islam is the protection of life. According to the Quran if you kill one person it shall be like you have killed the whole of humanity and in that same vain if you give life to one person you have given life to the whole of humanity”.



“This underscores the principle of respect of life so we cannot with impunity slay any person,” he stated.



The Chief Imam, therefore, called on the government, traditional authorities, religious leaders and civil society organizations to demand justice for the old woman.



He said the upsurge of mob attacks and vigilantism in the country could be a recipe for violence and instability in a politically tensed environment thereby leading to human insecurity and slow development.



He urged the citizens to adhere to the established rule of law to end such menace.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.