The motive was to rob him - Prof Benneh's killer

James Womba confessed to robbing and killing Prof Benneh at his residence

James Womba, a suspect in the murder of Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, has told police that he had the motive of robbing his late boss.



Speaking to the media on Friday, October 2, 2020, the Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service, COP Isaac Ken Yeboah, said the suspect in his confession disclosed that he and his accomplice were compelled to knock out the victim, killing him in the process, after he failed to yield to their demands.



The suspect per his confession is said to have carried out the act with an accomplice whose name he gave to the police and subsequently changed the name of his associate to another person.



The police say the suspect and his accomplice upon the professor's refusal to heed to their demand for money and his persistent attempt to raise an alarm, hit him with an iron rod and gagged him, causing his death.



DCOP Yeboah also told the media that, James Womba and his accomplice, after killing the professor, took his two phones and an amount of GH¢450 cedis from his wallet.



For fear of being recorded, the suspect according to the police took a Central Processing Unit attached to a computer in the room and dumped it into a septic tank in the compound.



The suspect in his confession also told the police that he masterminded the whole attack on the late professor who had employed him as cleaner.



The suspect has said he and his accomplice gained access to the room of his boss on the day of the attack, with the help of a duplicate key to his room which he kept unbeknownst to his boss.



The late Professor Yaw Benneh, a law lecturer at the University of Ghana, was found dead in his room on September 12, 2020 at his Adjiriganor residence.



The late Professor Benneh who was last seen in his neighborhood on September 10, 2020, was found in a pool blood with his hands tied.



Subsequently, the police after commencing investigation into the murder arrested four suspects who were all domestic workers of the professor.



James Womba, a cleaner finally opened up to the police after breaking down under investigation.

