‘The money is not there’ - CSOs cry over lack of funds to monitor Dec polls

Civil Society Organisations (CSOS) are worried that they may not be able to monitor the upcoming elections on December 7 due to lack of funds.



Director of Programs at Institute of Democratic Governance (IDEG), Kwesi Jonah, said the coronavirus pandemic can be blamed for the lack of funds and financial difficulties that the CSOs are facing.



CSOs rely on donor funds to be able to play their democratic roles of monitoring the elections to ensure the process is free, fair, transparent, and peaceful.



But the IDEG boss says the coronavirus is blame for the lack of dwindling donor support.



He made the comment at a forum on Thursday, October 15, 2020, organised by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on Civil Society Organisations and Democratic Elections in Ghana.



“We are still going to set up situation rooms in all 16 regions, but we are going to set it up very late. Ideally, we set up the situation rooms about three months to the election to follow up on the campaign. This time around, I think we are going to set it up late,” he said.



He added: “If you ask me the reason, it is very simple; the [money] is not there.”



He, however, said CSOs like his will do their best despite the challenges.



At the forum, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, stressed the need for CSOs to step up advocacy to eliminate fear and calm tensions in the country ahead of the general election in December.



He warned of the tendency of elections to destabilise the country, hence the need for better voter education.



“Your advocacy must also go to eliminate violence and diminish the fear and panic that is about saturating the system,” Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said.





