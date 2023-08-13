The moment Okudzeto Ablakwa met Anas at Kwesi Pratt’s birthday bash

Politics of Sunday, 13 August 2023

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas have been captured sharing a moment together.



Photos taken during the birthday celebration of Kwesi Pratt, Managing Director of the Insight newspaper, and shared on Twitter on August 12, 2023, by the North Tongu lawmaker, show the two public figures engaged in a warm embrace with smiles.



The images depict Okudzeto Ablakwa attired in an all-white locally made kaftan, while Anas Aremeyaw appeared in a blue kaftan, accompanied by his popular face mask.



The two met at a plush birthday held in Accra on August 9, 2023, at the Sky Bar for Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr.



The birthday bash was for his 70th anniversary and was organized by his family.



It was, however, very well attended especially by prominent public personalities including politicians and people within the media space.



Photos and videos available to GhanaWeb showed a rich mix of politicians from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



On the part of government, the highest-ranking official at the party was the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare whiles on the part of the NDC, 2020 vice presidential candidate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was in attendance.



Other prominent people present included Tsatsu Tsikata and TV show host, Kweku Sintim Misa.



Other notable faces present are listed below in no particular order:



a. Paul Adom-Otchere



b. Joyce Bawah-Mogtari



c. Kweku Sakyi-Addo



d. Collins Admoako-Mensah, NPP MP for Afigya Kwabre North



e. Omane Boamah



f. Sammy Gyamfi



g. Eugene Boakye-Antwi, NPP MP for Subin



h. John Jinapor



i. Randy Abbey



j. Armah Kofi Buah



Anas Aremeyaw Anas is known for his pursuit of uncovering corruption and societal injustices and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has also recently assumed an unofficial role in the realm of accountability. As a Member of Parliament, has used his platform to bring to light alleged corruption involving significant government contracts and projects. His recent focus on issues surrounding the National Cathedral and various government contracts.





The Anas Principle pic.twitter.com/xKf7Sfz8YL — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) August 12, 2023

