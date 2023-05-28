You are here: HomeNews2023 05 28Article 1775378

The moment Ghana's presidential jet landed in Abuja for Tinubu's inauguration

President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has reportedly arrived in the national capital of Nigeria for the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the 16th President of Nigeria.

Akufo-Addo arrived in Nigeria on Sunday, May 28, 2023, aboard the French-built Dassault Falcon 900EX-Easy Presidential Jet.

As video of the arrival of Ghana's Presidential Jet sourced to TVC News has been shared on social media.

The inauguration, scheduled for Monday, May 29, 2023, follows Tinubu's election as president in Nigeria's general election held on February 25, 2023.

The 71-year-old former Lagos State Governor will succeed the two-term president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

President Akufo-Addo will be joining other heads of state and foreign diplomats expected to grace the ceremony on Monday.



