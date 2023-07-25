The moment Cecilia Dapaah's husband walked in on the thieving house helps - Magoo explains

General News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Although the name of the husband of the immediate-past Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, have not been heard of much since the details of the US$1 million, €300,000, and GHC350,000, were stolen from their private residence broke, a member of the NDC has shared a pivotal role he played in everything.



According to Margaret Ansei, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication team, it was the former minister’s husband who walked in on the house helps, catching them in the act.



Magoo, as the NDC member is popularly-known, explained, while speaking on a panel discussion on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on July 24, 2023, that the former minister’s husband had to return home unannounced from a meeting and walked in on the heist.



She also stated that the two helpers, Sarah and Patience were friends who were working together to pilfer from the family, on their blind side.



“From the story, Sarah Agyei lived with Madam Cecilia Dapaah and her husband, lived in their home, and stole money gradually to build a 3-bedroom house at Budunburam. And when she was leaving, she recommended Patience Maabena Botwe to Madam Cecilia Dapaah, and that is how she and Patience came together and kept stealing from the house. The husband of Madam Cecilia Dapaah was supposed to go to a certain meeting, but the meeting was postponed and, on his way back unannounced and unaware of the people, he caught them red-handed in his bedroom. That was when they realized that their money had been stolen,” she explained.



Magoo also said the helps had been pilfering so much that were able to build from it.



The NDC member added that until that day Cecilia Dapaah’s husband walked in on the ladies, they had no idea their monies were getting missing.



“She had gone to build a house and left, but because she knows that she doesn’t want to stop enjoying the goodies from the couple because obviously, they will not notice it, she recommended Patience Botwe. Together with Patience, they kept stealing from her. So, if the man had not come to meet them, they would never know that money was stolen from their house,” she explained.



Meanwhile, Madam Cecilia Dapaah has resigned from her position following public criticism about the monies stolen from her home.



The former minister, in her letter of resignation addressed to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, explained that she decided to resign because the issues surrounding the monies could affect the government negatively.



However, she noted that the subject of theft in her home, as captured by many reports, has been grossly exaggerated.



"Since yesterday, Friday, July 21, 2023, social and traditional media have been full of stories about a court case involving a theft that took place last year in the home I live with my husband and daughter.



"The stories sought to suggest that I own various huge sums of foreign currencies and millions of Ghana cedis which have been stolen from my home. Whereas I can state emphatically that those figures do not represent correctly what my husband and I reported to the Police, I am very much aware of the import of such stories around someone in my position.



"I am resigning, therefore, because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time," parts of the letter read.



You can also watch the newest episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:











AE/OGB